Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Seattle-area residents pitch in to clean up damage after downtown unrest Originally published May 31, 2020 at 10:48 amUpdated May 31, 2020 at 11:08 am Photos: Seattle-area residents pitch in to clean up damage after downtown unrestBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Protests in Seattle sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Photos of the day, May 29: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, May 28: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories Seattle protest updates: On Day 2 of curfew, the city reacts to the death of George Floyd Coronavirus daily news updates, May 31: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state, and the world Share story By Seattle Times photo staff Seattle Times photo staff