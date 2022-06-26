Local News Photos: 2022 Seattle Pride Parade Originally published June 26, 2022 at 4:23 pm Updated June 26, 2022 at 4:36 pm Share story By Jennifer Buchanan and Kori Suzuki Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com. Kori Suzuki: ksuzuki@seattletimes.com. View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.