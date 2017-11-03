British photographer Lee Jeffries has returned to Seattle to show his many portraits of street people that he took earlier this year. Jeffries’ photos have been featured in exhibitions in London, Paris and Rome.

British photographer Lee Jeffries has returned to Seattle to show his many portraits of street people that he took earlier this year. The images are being projected on the exteriors of various buildings from Thursday to Saturday night. Thursday evening his photos were shown on the south side of the Union Gospel Mission in Pioneer Square. An accountant by profession, he describes his work not as photojournalism, not as portraiture but as “spiritual iconography.” The series is called “Lost Angels,” is 10 minutes long and loops three times. For Friday and Saturday locations see: https://www.ugm.org/lost-angels