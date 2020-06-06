Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 9 Originally published June 6, 2020 at 10:55 amUpdated June 6, 2020 at 11:03 am Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 9Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 8 Photo Gallery: Seattle-area protests, day 7 Photo Gallery: Seattle demonstrators gather for sixth day Related Stories Anchorage adds more restrictions on out-of-state travelers Tacoma police investigating shooting that left two dead; suspects are being sought Share story By Seattle Times staff photographers Related Stories Anchorage adds more restrictions on out-of-state travelers June 6, 2020 Tacoma police investigating shooting that left two dead; suspects are being sought June 6, 2020 New Mexico child disparities on food, violence ranked high June 6, 2020 Government job losses are piling up, and it could get worse June 6, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 8 Photo Gallery: Seattle-area protests, day 7 Photo Gallery: Seattle demonstrators gather for sixth day Seattle Times staff photographers