Local News Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 8 Originally published June 5, 2020 at 8:31 am Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 8Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photo Gallery: Seattle-area protests, day 7 Photo Gallery: Seattle demonstrators gather for sixth day Photos of the day, June 3: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories New Delhi nurses protest as cracks show in Indian healthcare Cool, cloudy, gray weather to linger through weekend and beyond in Seattle area Share story By Seattle Times staff photographers Seattle Times staff photographers