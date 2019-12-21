The Pacific Northwest Ballet performs George Balanchine’s version of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at McCaw Hall in Seattle through Dec. 28. Here are some scenes from backstage Saturday.
Advertising
The Pacific Northwest Ballet performs George Balanchine’s version of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at McCaw Hall in Seattle through Dec. 28. Here are some scenes from backstage Saturday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.