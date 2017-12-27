One person died in a fire at a Federal Way apartment complex late Tuesday night. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze in the 32300 block of Fourth Place South shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a fire investigator with South King Fire & Rescue.

The identity of the victim who died in the fire that destroyed four units has not been released.

The cause of the blaze is expected to be determined on Wednesday.