Evan Bush
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle firefighters found a dead adult and a dead dog after responding to a recreational vehicle on fire Sunday morning. 

Crews responded to reports of a brush fire near Southbound Interstate 5 and Military Road South just after 8:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a log of 911 responses. 

They found a recreational vehicle on fire, knocked the flames down, conducted a search and found the bodies inside the vehicle, according to David Cuerpo, a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson.

The incident is under investigation, Cuerpo said. 

