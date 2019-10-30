A person and a dog were discovered dead in an RV in Lake Stevens after an early-morning blaze, according to Lake Stevens Fire.

The fire was reported by a driver on the Highway 2 trestle. The fire marshal is at the scene, investigating the cause of the blaze, the fire department said on Twitter around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The 30-foot RV was parked in the 5300 block of Riverside Avenue, near the Ebey Slough. It was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and they had to work defensively, the fire department said.

The fire department did not release any information about the identity of the victim.