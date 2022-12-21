The Seattle Fire Department said it found one person dead after responding to a fire on Seattle’s Beacon Hill on Wednesday morning.

Initially, SFD said firefighters had rescued one occupant from the first floor of the building in the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South but later clarified the occupant rescued was found dead.

The fire has been extinguished and the incident is under investigation.

SFD said firefighters found no additional occupants and no other injures were reported. No other details were immediately available.