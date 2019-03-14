The state Senate has approved a measure to get Washington off the time-changing seesaw and adopt daylight saving time year-round. The House passed a similar bill on Saturday.

Just a few days after we turned our clocks forward to observe daylight saving time, the state Senate approved a measure to get Washington off the time-changing seesaw and adopt DST year-round.

A similar bill passed the state House on Saturday, according to one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, who said in a phone interview that he was excited to see the bill move forward.

“We’ve had other bills like this, but this is the farthest it’s ever gone,” he said.

The bills, which have broad bipartisan support, passed both chambers easily. They differ from one another primarily in that the Senate bill calls for voter approval at the next general election.

Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, who sponsored the Senate bill, has called it an idea whose time has come.

“It’s time to stop switching back and forth,” he previously said.

Legislators in California, Oregon and Idaho are considering the change as well. Honeyford said it’s important that the West Coast be united on the issue.

Supporters of the bill contend that sticking to one time zone, rather than switching back and forth, would improve health and public safety, and staying on daylight time is the more popular option.

Experts in depression and sleep science say it would be healthier to either keep the time change or stay permanently on standard time; both those options would be more in line with our natural circadian rhythms, which are synced with morning light.