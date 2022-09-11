The Californians are coming!

Again.

Migration into Oregon from other states plunged in 2020 as people hunkered down to ride out the pandemic. That was a widespread phenomenon, but it worried Oregon economists because the state relies on migrants to drive economic growth and for an infusion of professional skills.

The need for continued in-migration is especially acute because deaths in Oregon now outnumber births. So future population growth will have to come from outside the state.

As the pandemic becomes less lethal, there are signs that people once more are moving to Oregon — and in numbers even greater than before the pandemic. The number of people surrendering out-of-state driver’s licenses averaged 9,600 a month over the past year, according to state data, up 35% compared with the year before COVID-19.

“It looks like the inflows have rebounded nicely,” said Josh Lehner with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.

Not everyone who moves to Oregon gets a driver’s license, of course, but those who do serve as a good proxy for larger migration patterns. Californians represent a third of all the arrivals in the data, by far the greatest share. Washington is No. 2, at 20%.

The driver’s licenses are just part of the story, though. Lehner notes that they tell us nothing about how many people are leaving Oregon. And if people are moving away at the same rate as they’re arriving, that would wipe out the economic benefit from in-migration.

Portland State University and the U.S. Census Bureau will issue updated population estimates later in the fall. In the meantime, Lehner said driver’s license data from Washington suggest that the number of people heading north from Oregon is in line with historical patterns.

Still, he cautions that federal data suggests accelerated departures from large urban areas with relatively high housing costs, including from Portland and Seattle. It’s not clear yet how that trend might affect Oregon’s population overall.

And the Oregon driver’s license data might be skewed by a new computer system at the Department of Motor Vehicles, or by a backlog in driver’s license applications from the pandemic, or by the pending switch to the Real ID federal security standard.

Based on the data available now, though, Lehner said it appears Oregon remains an attractive destination and that people still want to move there.

“It’s certainly a lot more encouraging than the reverse,” he said.