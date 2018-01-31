It's been 150 years since this rare lunar event has been viewable from the Americas. But it was a bust for those in the Puget Sound region.

The rare lunar triple treat that occurred early Wednesday was a bust, at least for most would-be viewers in the Puget Sound region.

Those who got up at 4 a.m. or so for a chance to see the event, which peaked about 5:30 a.m., were mostly disappointed as low clouds prevented celestial viewing across the region.

The lunar event was heralded as the #SuperBlueBloodMoon because the moon is near its perigee, or the closest point in its orbit to the Earth, according to EarthSky.org. Because of that, it looks bigger than usual in our sky and is dubbed a “Super Moon.”

It was also full for the second time in a month, making it a “Blue Moon.”

And finally, it passed through the Earth’s shadow between 4:30 and 6 a.m. Pacific time, leading to a total lunar eclipse, which is sometimes called a Blood Moon due to the reddish hue projected onto the celestial body’s surface.

Pictures on social media from around the world show that many got to enjoy the experience:

And there were a few Puget Sound residents who said they got a peek of the moon between clouds, but most said their efforts were in vain and they were going back to bed.

I can say with certainty that the eclipse is not visible from my neighborhood. Back to bed. #LunarEclipse #SuperBlueBloodMoon #eclipse #Seattle pic.twitter.com/530dY9agQU — Heather T (@HRrob) January 31, 2018

Tried getting up for the #superbluebloodmoon but saw clouds instead. Thanks, Seattle. Might as well do taxes. On the bright side, I finished the #whole30 and I have cream and sugar in my coffee. https://t.co/UH7ttvOIlt pic.twitter.com/niRAunjhkc — Andrew Stewart (@Cuatrodemayo) January 31, 2018

Oh, well, there will be another chance — in about 35 years.