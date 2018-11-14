Kent Police say a woman was walking with her children in a crosswalk when she was hit. The children were unhurt.

An SUV driver in Kent struck and killed a woman who was walking in a crosswalk with her children Wednesday afternoon, according to Kent Police.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Smith Street and State Avenue North, Kent Police said in a news release. The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The children were not hurt.

According to police, the woman was walking in the crosswalk with her children in a stroller. The SUV struck her as the driver was making a left turn from State Avenue North onto East Smith Street. Police said the driver did not see the woman in the crosswalk.

Kent Police are investigating the collision and do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the release.