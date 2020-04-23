Police are investigating a bus crash that killed a man in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Thursday evening.

Officials responded to the collision at Elliot Avenue West and West Roy Street around 5:40 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man was attempting to flag down a King County Metro bus, but witnesses said he stumbled and fell into the street in front of the bus, according to a Seattle police statement. The driver attempted to avoid the collision but couldn’t, police said.

The man, who became trapped under the bus, died at the scene, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A King County Metro spokesman confirmed a Route 24 bus was involved in the crash.

Seattle police evaluated the bus driver, which the statement said is standard protocol in any serious injury collision, but police said there were no signs of impairment.

No further information was immediately available.