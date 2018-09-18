Washington State Patrol troopers were on the way to the scene after dispatchers reported a man exhibiting signs of “excited delirium” on the interstate. A northbound vehicle hit the man before troopers arrived.

A man walking on Interstate 5 near north Stanwood was killed after being hit by a car around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers were on the way to the scene after dispatchers reported a man exhibiting signs of “excited delirium” on the interstate, said State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman. A driver traveling north hit the man before troopers arrived, Axtman said.

The accident happened near milepost 216, about two miles south of Skagit County, Axtman said. The driver stayed at the scene and did not have any injuries, Axtman said.

At least one lane is blocked and drivers in the area may face delays, the state Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter.