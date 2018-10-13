Everett police do not know whether the adult male who was struck and killed along State Route 529 was walking on the highway itself or on its shoulder.

A man was struck and killed by a driver Friday night while walking along a highway in Everett.

Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said Saturday pedestrians typically don’t use the stretch of Highway 529 connecting Everett and Marysville, where the incident occurred. He said it was unclear whether the pedestrian was walking on the highway itself or on its shoulder.

Snell said he could not release the pedestrian’s name. He said the driver remained at the scene and spoke with detectives.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Snell said. “From my understanding, alcohol and drugs were not a factor.”

The southbound lane of Highway 529 was closed for about four hours until about midnight, Snell said.