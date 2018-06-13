The crash comes as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports pedestrian and bicyclist deaths have doubled statewide in recent years.

Seattle police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in the Interbay neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

A northbound and southbound lane are closed at 15th Avenue West at West Armory Way, police said in a tweet.

