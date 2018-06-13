The crash comes as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports pedestrian and bicyclist deaths have doubled statewide in recent years.
Seattle police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in the Interbay neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
A northbound and southbound lane are closed at 15th Avenue West at West Armory Way, police said in a tweet.
The crash comes just as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports pedestrian and bicyclist deaths have doubled statewide in recent years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.