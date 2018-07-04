Share story

Sandi Doughton
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A 51-year-old Monroe woman was struck and killed by an SUV late Tuesday on Highway 522 near  Echo Lake Road.

Alicia Barragan Chavez had parked her car on the westbound shoulder of the highway shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol. She crossed both lanes of traffic on foot, attempting to retrieve some lost belongings.

She was struck by an eastbound Audi SUV.

 

