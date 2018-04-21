Seattle police said it was unclear why the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was on the tracks before 8 a.m.
A pedestrian who stood in front of a moving Amtrak train in Seattle was fatally struck Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near West Harrison Street and Elliott Avenue West, Seattle police reported. Police said it was unclear why the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was on the tracks before 8 a.m. as the passenger train headed north through the Interbay neighborhood.
