A 28-year-old Kent man was killed when he was hit by a semitruck heading east of North Bend on Interstate 90 Sunday morning.

The man had been walking in one of the eastbound lanes of the highway when he was struck shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol, which did not release the man’s name.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said the department had not yet been able to contact the man’s next of kin.

The man died at the scene. The semitruck driver was unhurt.