A pedestrian was killed when struck by a vehicle just before 4 a.m. Thursday in South Seattle, according to Seattle police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are at the scene of a fatality collision near Airport Way South and South Norfolk Street. A vehicle driver struck and killed a pedestrian. Road will be closed for investigation, please avoid the area. More info when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 3, 2021

Airport Way South is closed at the crash scene near South Norfolk Street and motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.