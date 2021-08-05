A pedestrian died after being struck by a freight train Thursday afternoon in downtown Kent, temporarily shutting down several streets in the area, according to police.

Officers were called to the 25900 block of First Avenue South just before 3 p.m. for a report of a collision, according to the Kent Police Department.

All roads between South 259th and West James streets are closed while officers investigate. Drivers are encouraged to use South 212th, South 228th or South 277th streets to get around the stopped train, police said.

All roads in downtown Kent cleared just after 4 p.m., according to police.

No further details about the pedestrian or the incident were immediately available.

