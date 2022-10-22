A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday night in South Seattle, according to Seattle police.

The collision happened at Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street, near the Mount Baker neighborhood, shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

Police said detectives were investigating. More details were not immediately available.

Pedestrian deaths have risen in recent years in Seattle, as the city has been frustratingly unable to make substantial progress on its goal, announced in 2015, of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030.

The 30 traffic deaths in the city last year were more than in any year since 2006. Traffic deaths this year are on pace to be around the same level.

Rainier Avenue South has long been one of Seattle’s most dangerous streets for pedestrians, despite improvements in recent years intended to slow traffic and reduce collisions.

Since 2019, nearly half of all deaths and serious crashes in the city occurred in South Seattle’s City Council District 2, which is home to Rainier Avenue and other high-collision arterials like Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the industrial avenues running through the Sodo neighborhood.