A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed on Interstate 5 in Seattle early Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle near Yesler Way, then by other vehicles.
The motorist who first struck the man was driving a Kia Optima in a southbound collector-distributor lane at about 3:10 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The incident is under investigation.
