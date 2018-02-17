Share story

Daniel Beekman
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed on Interstate 5 in Seattle early Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle near Yesler Way, then by other vehicles.

The motorist who first struck the man was driving a Kia Optima in a southbound collector-distributor lane at about 3:10 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

