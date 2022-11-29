A man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run early Tuesday near Kent, the Washington State Patrol said.

Troopers received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a pedestrian lying on Highway 516, which connects to Interstate 5, according to a news release. They gave the man CPR, but he died before medics arrived.

The man’s injuries indicated that he had been hit by a vehicle, but investigators were not able to find any witnesses, the State Patrol said. Investigators didn’t immediately know the type of vehicle was involved but said it’s likely the windshield and hood were damaged.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information to email Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov or call 425-401-7788.