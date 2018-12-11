The driver was traveling eastbound on River Road when he struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.

A woman died after being hit by a driver in the 1500 block of River Road in Puyallup on Tuesday night, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

The driver was traveling eastbound on River Road when he struck the pedestrian in the roadway, said Puyallup Police Captain Ryan Portmann.

Eastbound River Road was expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday night. The driver was cooperating with investigators, Portmann said. The driver and victim were both adults, Portmann said, but police have not released their ages.