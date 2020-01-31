A pedestrian who was crossing the street died after being hit by a car in Lynnwood on Friday evening, according to the city’s police department.

The pedestrian, described by officials as a “juvenile male,” was hit near 200th Street Southwest and Highway 99 around 7 p.m., a Lynnwood Police Department statement said. Police didn’t release more information about him.

Police said witnesses reported the juvenile as attempting to run across Highway 99 when he was hit by a vehicle — later identified as a Ford F-150 pickup truck — heading north on a green light. He died at the scene.

The truck driver was driving with his spouse and child when the incident occurred. No one in the car was injured.

Highway 99 was closed from the 20200 block to 196th Street Southwest while officials investigated the crash. Police also reported that 200th Street Southwest between Highway 99 and 60th Ave West were blocked off.

This is the second crash this week to leave a pedestrian dead.