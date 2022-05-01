A pedestrian died Sunday morning after he was struck by a car on Interstate 5, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened on the freeway’s southbound lanes between James Street and Union Street. Paramedics performed CPR on the man, but he died at the site of the crash at about 10 a.m., said Trooper Rick Johnson, an agency spokesperson.

The driver remained at the scene until Washington State Patrol arrived. The agency does not suspect that the driver was impaired, Johnson said.

Officials closed the two right lanes to investigate. They’re urging drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.