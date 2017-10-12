Local News Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle Originally published October 12, 2017 at 9:33 pm Updated October 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm Police say a man was killed Thursday after he was hit by a bus at Westlake Avenue and Blanchard Street at about 9 p.m. Share story By Paige Cornwell Seattle Times staff reporter A man died Thursday night after he was hit by a bus at Westlake Avenue and Blanchard Street in Seattle at about 9 p.m. Seattle police, in a tweet, said detectives are investigating. “It just looked like neither person was paying attention,” one witness said. This post will be updated. Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or lcornwell@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryChris Hansen’s group says it didn’t get key emails from Seattle’s transportation department Previous StoryProposed homeless shelter takes center stage in Bellevue elections
