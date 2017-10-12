Police say a man was killed Thursday after he was hit by a bus at Westlake Avenue and Blanchard Street at about 9 p.m.

Seattle police, in a tweet, said detectives are investigating.

“It just looked like neither person was paying attention,” one witness said.

