A pedestrian was killed in an intersection on Seattle’s Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning and the driver of the car that hit him was critically injured, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene; the driver, a woman of about 50, has been rushed to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle Fire said on Twitter.

The crash occurred at around 9:15 a.m. at 10th Avenue East and East Newton Street.