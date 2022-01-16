A pedestrian was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a car on Highway 518 near SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 35-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback east on the highway around 6:30 p.m. when the collision occurred, a State Patrol statement said. She was nearing Des Moines Memorial Drive when a person walked into the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic, the statement said.

The Subaru collided with the pedestrian, who was declared dead at the scene.

State Patrol has not yet shared details about the person’s gender or age.

The driver came to a stop on the side of the highway and called 911, the State Patrol said. She was later transported to St. Anne Hospital, a Virginia Mason Franciscan Health facility in Burien, for injuries sustained in the collision, although her condition was unclear as of Sunday morning.

No further information was immediately available.