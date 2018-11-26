Deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 5 p.m. and found the victim unconscious, said King County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

A 72-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition Monday after the driver of a pickup truck struck him near the Angle Lake light-rail station, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 5 p.m. and found the victim unconscious, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved, Abbott said.

Abbott said it appears the driver, who is 25, was turning left onto 28th Avenue South from the Chevron station across the street from the light-rail stop. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, Abbott said. Train passengers sometimes cross the street in that area when leaving the light-rail station, he said.

Detectives were still on the scene investigating at around 8 p.m., Abbott said.