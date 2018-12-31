An 80-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the New Year's Eve collision, police said.

An 80-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Monday evening after a driver struck her in Greenwood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at North 85th Street and Palatine Avenue North, the department said in an online post.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The driver, a 74-year-old man, was not injured, police said. An officer who evaluated the driver did not detect any signs of impairment, the department said.