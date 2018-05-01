Police say the driver, a man, was being evaluated at the scene for possible impairment.
Seattle police say a woman was struck by a driver in downtown Seattle.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash just before 2 p.m. at First Avenue and Pine Street. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Police say the driver, a man, was being evaluated at the scene for possible impairment.
