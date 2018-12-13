An SUV was traveling north on 15th Avenue West near the intersection with West Boston Street when it hit the person.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in Interbay late Wednesday night, the Seattle Police Department said.

The SUV was traveling north on 15th Avenue West near the intersection with West Wheeler Street just after 11 p.m. when it hit the person. That stretch of arterial roadway features a Whole Foods, an animal hospital, a gym, a golf course and a housing complex for homeless adults with mental illness and substance-abuse disorders.

The driver of the SUV reported the collision. Medics declared the victim dead at the scene. Emergency officials closed that section of roadway for more than three hours Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning as they investigated the scene.

A Seattle police drug-recognition expert interviewed the driver, a 23-year-old man, and found no signs of impairment, police said. The driver was interviewed and released at the scene, police said, although an investigation is ongoing.