A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Friday afternoon in Kent, according to police.

Traffic was briefly blocked at the 212th Street and Burlington Northern Railroad crossing, Kent police said in a tweet. Law enforcement cleared and reopened the streets around 5:44 p.m., according to police.

The Sound Transit S line train 1521 departing from Seattle and S line 1524 departing from Tacoma were canceled, according to a Sound Transit update.

Other details were not immediately available.