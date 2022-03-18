A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Friday afternoon in Kent, according to police.
Traffic was briefly blocked at the 212th Street and Burlington Northern Railroad crossing, Kent police said in a tweet. Law enforcement cleared and reopened the streets around 5:44 p.m., according to police.
The Sound Transit S line train 1521 departing from Seattle and S line 1524 departing from Tacoma were canceled, according to a Sound Transit update.
Other details were not immediately available.
