A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in the 17100 block of 140th Avenue Southeast in the Fairwood neighborhood near Renton Wednesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Tim Meyer with the Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported around 7:30 a.m.

The driver involved stayed on the scene, he said.

Meyer said at 10:30 a.m. that detectives were wrapping up their investigation.