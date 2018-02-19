The man fell into the street just as the King County Metro bus was pulling into a bus stop

A man was killed Sunday after stumbling into a North Seattle street and into the path of a King County Metro Transit bus, according to Seattle police

As the bus headed south on Aurora Avenue North approaching North 130th Street at about 4 p.m., the pedestrian stumbled from the sidewalk onto the street. The man fell just as the bus was pulling into a bus stop. He died at the scene.