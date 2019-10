A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Friday night in Skyway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was struck in the 11800 block of Renton Avenue South around 7 p.m. He died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver is cooperating with deputies, who do not suspect impairment. Renton Avenue South was closed in the area Friday night as deputies investigated.