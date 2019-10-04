A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Friday night in Skyway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, was struck in the 11800 block of Renton Avenue South around 7 p.m. He died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 66-year-old driver is cooperating with deputies, who do not suspect impairment. Renton Avenue South was closed in the area Friday night as deputies investigated.

An earlier version of this story included the wrong age of the victim, based on incorrect information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.