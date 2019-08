A pedestrian died in North Seattle after being struck and trapped under a vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the collision at Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street around 9:20 p.m. The pedestrian was found trapped under the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo said.

All lanes of Aurora Avenue North were closed between North 83rd Street and North 85th Street as officials responded.