MONROE — A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Friday morning in downtown Monroe, officials said.

Some streets in the area were blocked by the train, which stopped after the accident.

Police and medics responded to the scene, east of the Main Street railroad crossing, at about 6:15 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being struck by a train, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:13 this morning to a pedestrian who was hit by a train east of the Main St. railroad crossed in Monroe.



The victim is deceased.



The train is blocking the East Main St, North Lewis St, & North Kelsey St crossings. — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) April 30, 2021

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was available about the victim.