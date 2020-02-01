A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Saturday near White River Amphitheatre.

The 30-year-old Auburn man was hit by a Hyundai Sonata at about 4:30 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Hyundai, driven by a 30-year-old Enumclaw man, was traveling west on Highway 164 when the vehicle struck the Auburn man at Southeast 408th Street, according to the State Patrol. The pedestrian was in the travel lane of Highway 164.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of family,