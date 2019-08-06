A pedestrian is dead after getting pinned under a car that was involved in a rollover crash at a busy South Seattle intersection early Tuesday morning.

Medics responded to the intersection of South Alaska Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South after receiving reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian and rolling onto its side, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted that medics arrived to find that the person trapped beneath the vehicle had died.

Seattle Department of Transportation said on Twitter that the collision blocked several lanes, and urged drivers to use alternative routes.