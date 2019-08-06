A pedestrian is dead after she was pinned under a car that was involved in a rollover crash at a busy Columbia City intersection early Tuesday morning.

Medics and police responded to the intersection of South Alaska Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South after receiving reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian and rolling onto its side, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted that medics arrived to find that the person trapped beneath the vehicle had died.

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said on Twitter that the collision blocked several lanes, and urged drivers to use alternative routes.

Seattle police said the crash was reported as a multiple-vehicle crash that “careened” into the pedestrian.

“Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics quickly arrived and found a woman trapped under an SUV that had rolled over following the initial collision. Medics attempted life-saving measures but the woman was declared dead at the scene,” police said in a blotter post.

Traffic collision detectives who responded to the scene said they do not believe either of the involved drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

In the first half of this year, there were 39 crashes involving pedestrians and cars that resulted in serious injuries or deaths on Seattle streets. Six crashes that severely injured or killed people occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, according to SDOT data.