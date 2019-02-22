The collision occurred at Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 85th Street around 7 p.m.

A man died after being struck by a car on Lake City Way Northeast in Maple Leaf Friday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The man, who was around 60 years old, was hit at Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 85th Street, fire department spokesman Hilton Almond said in an email. Medics reached the scene at 7:17 p.m.

Traffic was being rerouted in the area Friday night as police investigated, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.