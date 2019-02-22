The collision occurred at Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 85th Street before 8 p.m.
Seattle police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian collision in Maple Leaf that occurred Friday night, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department.
The collision occurred at Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 85th Street before 8 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian died from the collision, according to Seattle Fire Department.
Traffic was being rerouted in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
