A 27-year-old man died Tuesday after being hit by a semitruck on southbound Interstate 5 near Burlington, according to Washington State Patrol.
Michael J. Schuchart of Burlington was standing in the road just north of milepost 229 when a semitruck hit him around 7 p.m., according to a statement from the state patrol. He died at the scene.
Drivers had called 911 and reported a man standing between lanes, swinging and throwing items at passing cars, according to Trooper Heather Axtman, who said Schuchart’s family indicated he had been in “poor mental health.”
Officials identified the man Wednesday. Washington State Patrol is still investigating.
