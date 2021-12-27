PASCO — A travel trailer was a complete loss after it caught fire Monday in a neighborhood near Pasco’s Volunteer Park.

Two people living in the home are believed to have been trying to thaw frozen pipes when the fire started, said Pasco Deputy Fire Chief Ed Dunbar.

It was unclear what the couple used to thaw the pipes.

Pasco firefighters were called just before 11 a.m. and arrived to find the trailer engulfed in flames. The two people living there were able to get out safely.

They were assisted by crews from the Kennewick Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3.